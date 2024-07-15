Q1 Results: RIL, Paytm, Infosys, Wipro इस हफ़्ते करेंगी पहली तिमाही के रिजल्ट घोषित

कॉरपोरेट रिज़ल्ट्स का सीजन आखिरकार शुरू हो गया है और RIL, Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Paytm, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Technologies जैसी कई प्रमुख कंपनियां भी इस हफ़्ते अपने पहली तिमाही के परिणाम घोषित करेंगी।

Q1 के परिणाम अगले सप्ताह - 15 जुलाई से 20 जुलाई तक अपेक्षित

15 जुलाई - Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Bank of Maharashtra, Hatsun Agro Products, Angel One, SpiceJet, Den Networks, Hatsun Agro Products, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Udaipur Cement Works.

16 जुलाई - Bajaj Auto, L&T Finance, Crisil, Century Textiles & Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Alok Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Network18 Media & Investments, Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, M M Forgings, Agro Tech Foods, Aditya Birla Money.

17 जुलाई - Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, Elecon Engineering Company, National Standard (India), Hathway Cable & Datacom, Lotus Chocolate Company, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Surana Solar, Falcon Technoprojects India, Adarsh Plant Protect.

18 जुलाई - Infosys, Havells India, Polycab India, Persistent Systems, JSW Infrastructure, Central Bank of India, L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, Tata Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Grindwell Norton, CIE Automotive India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Newgen Software Technologies, Tanla Platforms, Ceat, Shoppers Stop, Mastek, Choice International, South Indian Bank, Rallis India, Bharat Bijlee, Gopal Snacks, Swaraj Engines, Sagar Cements, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Andhra Cements.

19 जुलाई - Reliance Industries, Wipro, JSW Steel, Bharat, Petroleum Corporation, Union Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, Nippon Life India Asset Management, One97 Communications (Paytm), Tejas Networks, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Supreme Petrochem, PVR Inox, Jubilant Pharmova, Route Mobile, Avantel, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, RPG Life Sciences, BEML and Assets, Hawa Engineers, Swojas Energy Foods, Diggi Multitrade, Gujarat Lease Financing, Aether Industries.

20 जुलाई - Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, Rossari Biotech.