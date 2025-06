💰 Want to be in India’s Top 1%?

You need ₹1.52 Cr net worth in 2025 (Knight Frank Wealth Report). But how does 🇮🇳 stack up globally?👇

🇲🇨 Monaco : ₹107 Cr

🇨🇭 Switzerland : ₹71 Cr

🇦🇺 Australia : ₹46 Cr

🇺🇸 USA : ₹48 Cr

🇸🇬 Singapore : ₹43 Cr

🇦🇪 UAE : ₹13 Cr

🇧🇷 Brazil :…