बड़ा अपडेट! अब Uber ऐप से खरीद सकेंगे दिल्ली मेट्रो का टिकट - ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

A new chapter in urban mobility! 🚇📲

You can now book Delhi Metro tickets on the Uber app — powered by the ONDC Network.

No extra apps. No hassle. Just ride.#ONDCNetwork #UberIndia #DelhiMetro #DigitalMobility #SmartTravel #BuiltForBharat #UrbanInnovation pic.twitter.com/dYWQQsD3yH