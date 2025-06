Nothing Phone 3 की लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, बड़े अपग्रेड की ओर इशारा

🚨 Exclusive

Nothing Phone (3)



- 6.7" 1.5k OLED LTPO display

- 50mp + 50mp 3x periscope + 50mp UW

- 50mp front

- 5150mAh battery (typ) + 100W charging

- Wireless + reverse wireless charging

- NFC, eSIM

- Nothing OS 3.5 on Android 15

- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4



Launching on July 1st pic.twitter.com/GB3TaeekT6

